In the middle of this year the arrival of Person 4 Golden to Pc, and we all thought it was only a matter of time before the game made its way to other platforms as well. To date this has not happened yet, but a recent clue suggests that it would not be too long before this JRPG I arrived to Nintendo switch Y Playstation 4.

It happens that on its official website, Atlus announced something called “Midnight Channel Collection” for Switch and PS4. This package includes Persona 4 Golden and Persona 4 Arena UltimaxHowever, this has already been fixed and is currently only available for Steam. That is, there is the possibility that Atlus was wrong and posted this ahead of time.

Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was announced during the pre-show of The Game Awards a few weeks ago, so the idea of ​​it arriving in a bundle beside Person 4 In the future it does not sound like something that crazy, but we will have to wait for the official announcement.

Editor’s note: The truth is that it would make all the sense in the world for Atlus to release this improved version for more platforms. We do not know why the Japanese publisher decided to launch it only for PC a few months ago, but they have already been delayed with its other versions.

