As promised at the beginning of 2022 (here the news), the versions PlayStation 4 And PC (Steam) of the fighting game Persona 4 Ultimax Arena have recently received a new update, which implements the netcode rollback.

The netcode rollbackfor those unfamiliar with the terms, is the name of the very useful mechanic that helps make online battles as smooth as possible, regardless of the connection quality of the players.

Below you can find the trailer dedicated to the new update!

Source: ARC SYSTEM WORKS Street Gematsu