Persona 4 Ultimax Arena received the update that applies the Netcode Rollback to versions PC Steam and PS4with an evolution that should significantly improve the multiplayer gaming experience, as we have also seen in the other titles that adopt this technology.

Rollback Netcode is a system that points to significantly reduce latency in an online multiplayer game and is critically important in titles that focus on precise collisions and perfect timing such as one-on-one fighting games, just like Persona 4 Arena Ultimax. The introduction of this technological solution had already been announced for the game in question, but a precise time window was still missing, well at this point we are.

The update introducing Netcode Rollback in Persona 4 Arena Ultimax was announced and launched on the occasion of theEVO 2022, which is going on stage this weekend. While waiting to see how the game works with this update, we can meanwhile imagine that online multiplayer battles are now faster and more responsive than previously seen.

The Rollback Netcode is in fact a system that carries out a sort of mediation between the actions of the player against whom we are fighting and the behavior predictions managed by artificial intelligence, in order to anticipate some movements and animation frames and thus compressing the latency typical of online clashes.