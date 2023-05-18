Rumors are multiplying again remake Of Person 3which according to forum user ResetEra I’m A Hero Too, known for some leaks that turned out to be true, will be announced during theXbox Showcase of 11 June 2023.

I’m A Hero Too didn’t directly mention Persona 3, but he made it clear by stating that a certain conference in June will be “Evoke-itive”, making a clear reference to thesummonera Persona 3 weapon that allows you to summon Personas.

Just in case, it’s unclear if Persona 3 will be aXbox Series X/S exclusivebut Microsoft may have secured the marketing rights, such as the recent Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4: Golden, which had a 48-hour embargo on PlayStation version confirmation.

The existence of the Persona 3 remake hasn’t been officially confirmed yet, so take the news with caution. Of course, the fact that game sequences have appeared online and that a newspaper like Gematsu has reported that it has learned that a remake of Persona 3 has been in development within Atlus for years, suggests that we are faced with a very concrete possibility. We’ll see, since there’s less than a month left until the Xbox Showcase on June 11th.