Katsura Hashino, the director of Person 3 4 and 5, said in an interview that it was Persona 3 that saved Atlus from the collapse and to change the company for the better. Had it not sold well it would probably have been the company’s last game.

Persona 3 was important to Atlus

Hashino told in an interview with J-Wave, a Japanese radio station, that Atlus was close to bankruptcy before the release of Persona 3. Fortunately, the choices made for the game paid off and it was a huge success.

With that game, Atlus was forced to broaden its views and target a wider audience. The senior developers they were against it because they feared that the core fans of the studio didn’t share the choice, but in the end they accepted.

In the mid-2000s Atlus was not sailing in good waters and successes were lacking. With Persona 3, Hashino proposed targeting a broader audience, making the game more appealing to a diverse audience, rather than targeting hardcore fans, however that is an insufficient niche to sustain the company.

The success put Atlus back on track, the Persona series exploded, up to the great numbers made by Persona 5, whose family of titles has sold more than 9 million copies.

Atlus is a vigorous studio today, with many unannounced projects in development that should be unveiled later this year.