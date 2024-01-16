As always happens in the middle of each month, Xbox has revealed the list of games that will come to Game Pass in the coming weeks, and this time one title in particular stands out, since it is one of the most anticipated launches of the first months of the year, and it is Persona 3 Reload.

From now on, Xbox Game Pass users can enjoy titles like Those Who Remainand in the coming days, more and more titles will be added to the service, including the long-awaited remake from Atlus.

–Those Who Remain (Cloud, Console and PC) – Available now

–Turnip Boy Robs a Bank (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 18

–F1 23 (Console and PC) EA Play – January 18

–Palworld (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 19

–Go Mecha Ball (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 25

–Brotato (Cloud, Console and PC) – January 30

–Persona 3 Reload (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 2

–Anuchard (Cloud, Console and PC) – February 6

However, it is not all good news, since the list of games that will leave this service has also been revealed. Well, unlike other occasions where we see a list with various titles, This time we will just have to say goodbye to Hitman: World of Assassination in the cloud, console and PC on January 31, 2024.

Without a doubt, the most striking title is Persona 3 Reloadwhich will arrive on this service on day one at the beginning of February. On related topics, you can check out our hands-on of this title here. Likewise, an Xbox exclusive would come to PlayStation and Switch.

Editor's Note:

This is a decent selection. However, without Persona 3 Reload, it is very likely that this information would not have been that interesting. Fortunately, January gave us a couple of experiences that are very worthwhile, such as the remake of Resident Evil 2.

Via: Xbox