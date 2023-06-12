Persona 3 Reload, the newly announced remake of the original game, won’t include extra content from other versions.

Persona 3 was re-released as Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable: the former included a new playable epilogue, while the latter included a new female protagonist, the ability to directly control party members, and other major changes.

However, this won’t be included in Reload as the development team focus on “recreating the Persona 3 experience”.

Persona 3 Reload — Announcement Trailer

“So first I’d like to mention that since the basic concept of the Persona 3 remake was to remake the Persona 3, we don’t have the FES and Portable contents included,” producer Ryota Niitsuma told IGN. “We wanted to really genuinely work on recreating the Persona 3 experience.”

He continued: “So we can’t really go into the details at this point yet, but we have remade basically everything from scratch as for Persona 3 the original version.

“So we have newly recorded voices, we have new scenes and events. We also have both new and arranged music. We’ll be kind of releasing that information, following everything. So please look forward to that.”

Fans have long-debated the merits of each version of Persona 3, so it will likely be disappointing for some that Reload won’t include everything from all previous versions.

Instead, the aim is to bring the game online with advancements made in Persona 5.

“So the basic concept of recreating the Persona story was that we wanted to keep everything from the original version, but update everything to the modern day,” said chief director Kazuhisa Wada.

“So at the same level of Persona 5, basically. So we have the newest graphics, we have updated the system to the newest usability… We have the voice lines in [both Japanese and English.] We also have the text available in 13 languages. So you should be able to have similar experiences to that of Persona 5.”

Persona 3 Reload was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase, though details leaked several days earlier.

Atlus also revealed the next game from the Persona creators: Metaphor ReFantazio.