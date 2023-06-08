The net continues to bombard us with leaks and previews of the moves of SEGA and Atlus. Persona 3 Remake it is now so well known, even though it has not yet been announced, that this announcement is a simple formality.

A new leak announced by the insider Persona Central would reveal the name with which the remake will be marketed and the release period of the game.

This account states that the official title for the Persona 3 remake will be known as “Persona 3 Reload,” and it will be scheduled for a release this winter (possibly around November). #P3RE https://t.co/8pyb7dCSQL — Persona Central (@Persona_Central) June 8, 2023

The name of the game will be Persona 3 Reloadit will come out by the end of 2023 and, at the moment, there does not seem to be a version for Nintendo Switch.

Our doubts will probably be clarified only in the next few days: SEGA and Atlus will participate in the Summer Game Festthe conference to be held precisely this evening at 21 and which promises a great show for fans.

We remind you that the announcements that will take place not only during the Summer Game Fest but also on the occasion of all the conferences of the next few days will be reported here on our websiteso keep your eyes peeled!