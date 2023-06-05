The different voices and leaks affecting several SEGA projectsincluding Jet Set Radio and Sonic, have also massively involved Personbecoming more and more insistent on the return of one of the most beloved chapters of the series.

The assumptions around Persona 3 Remake they can no longer be considered a scandal, but rather a reality almost ascertained by the continuous leak of new information concerning him.

The report that we report in this article stands out for the reliability of the main source: Persona dataminer Pan-hime. User posted a tweet to keep us informed about some news on the title.

In fact, the dataminer declared:

Look, all I know is that p3 remake will be announced soon and p5t is not a fighting game and not an akechi game. If Will they be announced together? I can’t tell, lol. Atlus’ plan to release games on all platforms is a reality though.

Still lacking any form of officialdom from Atlus and SEGA, we invite you to take the rumors and leaks with due reservationsbut the insistence of such rumors can only be a plus at this point.

It is assumed that, given the imminent arrival of the conference period, SEGA will be able to show the titles it is working on during the Xbox Showcase to be held this June 11thon which, of course, we will keep you updated.