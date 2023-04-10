The RPG series Person is undoubtedly having a huge moment since Person 5 managed to capture the attention of the players, making the home franchise more and more discovered and appreciated ATLUS. However, there is one chapter in particular that continues to conquer the top positions in the surveys made by the company, Person 3who was just recently crowned as “Fan favorite person” and that, previously, the “Person you would like a remake of“.

For some time now the rumors about the existence of a remake of the third numbered chapter have been circulating on the net, and although still at home ATLUS not a word is said about it, just recently the web accepted a leak that would almost seem to confirm that something is actually in the pipeline.

This is a video”dated 2021” which offers a showcase of some titles in development, where it is possible to see the remake of Person 3a new Jet Set RadioAnd SONIC FRONTIERS. This leak has intrigued so much that some users have thrown themselves in search of some detail that could further confirm its veracity, coming to find the site p3re.jpregistered on March 15, 2023 from the same provider as p5r.jp.

As much as the news bodes well, we advise you to take everything with due precautions until the official announcement of ATLUS, which we hope will arrive soon. Or at least, if at the end of the day it should be a fake leak (but well processed), we hope that all the interest shown by users in this matter pushes the company to seriously consider the development.

UPDATE: Special thanks to anonymous user DM for this!! So it seems this was part of footage from SEGAs Japan’s Internal meeting held in 2021… The Japanese characters on top rights reads “Footage in development” pic.twitter.com/5sW13O1kyQ — aikaangelica (@AVtoGAMEnoYAMI) April 9, 2023

