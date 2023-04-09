Some sources have published a fragment of gameplay videos which seems to refer to the possible Persona 3 Remakea remake that has been rumored for some time now but has not yet received official confirmation from Atlus.

The video in question lasts only a few seconds and appears to refer to a cut-scene animation during a combat. It is such a short fragment of video that it is difficult even to evaluate, although it does not appear to belong to any previously released chapter of the series, at least in this form.

All this fuels the idea that it could be a video taken from Persona 3 Remake, given that the situation and characters could have to do with the remaking of the third chapter of the series and the animation in question does not seem to correspond to other games released in precedence.

After the launch of the repurposed versions of Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Remake resurfaced in the rumor mill last January as well, with a rumor that spoke of ongoing development and the fact that it could be announced this summer.

In case the above tweet should be removed, you can also find the short video at this addresswaiting to understand the veracity of the material in question.