Atlus has confirmed that Persona 3 Reload will include new story sequences and character interactions compared to the original published in 2006, as well as some changes to the combat systemwhich will incorporate some of the elements enjoyed by many players in Persona 5.
These details, which can already be understood in some ways from the last trailer starring the Strega and previous ones, were confirmed by the studio’s press release which accompanied the latest official film.
To be precise, it states that “Persona 3 Reload will include brand new scenes dedicated to the members of the Strega” and that “they have been added Brand new linked episodes. These never-before-seen scenes will reveal aspects of some characters that have never been explored in depth before.”
This is certainly excellent news for long-time fans who previously had not readily digested the absence of the female protagonist and some of the additions seen in the Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable re-releases.
Additions to the combat system
The Altus press release also confirms what many had already guessed from the short gameplay sequences of Persona 3 Reload seen previously, that is, that the remake will include some dynamics seen in Persona 5.
In particular, the “Direct commands“, that is, the possibility of controlling each member of the party individually. Perhaps for new players it may not seem like much of a novelty, but it must be said that in the original Persona 3 it is possible to command only the main protagonist in battle, with the companions who are instead managed by the AI. Alternatively you can use the “Support” option “to automatically target enemy weaknesses.”
The other mechanic inherited from Persona 5 is the strategic one of the Relay, renamed here “Exchange”which allows you to pass one character’s turn to another.
It doesn’t end there, because a new type of special move called “Theurgy”. Atlus describes them as “very powerful abilities that can only be used when a character’s Theurgy bar is full. The Theurgy bar charges in battle when a character attacks, uses abilities, or performs other actions. The personality of each member of the group influences which types of actions are most effective in charging the bar.”
We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available starting from February 2, 2024 for PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog from launch.
