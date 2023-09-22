Atlus has confirmed that Persona 3 Reload will include new story sequences and character interactions compared to the original published in 2006, as well as some changes to the combat systemwhich will incorporate some of the elements enjoyed by many players in Persona 5.

These details, which can already be understood in some ways from the last trailer starring the Strega and previous ones, were confirmed by the studio’s press release which accompanied the latest official film.

To be precise, it states that “Persona 3 Reload will include brand new scenes dedicated to the members of the Strega” and that “they have been added Brand new linked episodes. These never-before-seen scenes will reveal aspects of some characters that have never been explored in depth before.”

This is certainly excellent news for long-time fans who previously had not readily digested the absence of the female protagonist and some of the additions seen in the Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable re-releases.