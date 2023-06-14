Persona 3 Reloadthe remake of the third installment of the series, is coming also on PS5, PS4 and Steam in early 2024. Previously, Atlus had only announced Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC versions via the Windows Store. We also remind you that the game will be available on Game Pass at launch.

The confirmation came via the company’s official website and a new version of the trailer presented at the Xbox Games Showcase, practically identical in everything except in the final screen where the reference platforms are indicated, where we now also find the consoles of Sony and the Valve store.

Atlus has also revealed that Persona 5 Tactica, the strategic spin-off of the fifth installment of the series, will also arrive on PlayStation and Steam.

That’s not all, because the Japanese studio has announced that it plans to launch one special TV spot of Persona 3 Reload which will be shown only once in Japan on June 15, between 12:00 and 14:48 Italian, which could include new unpublished sequences or reveal other news of the remake.

Persona 3 Reload is a remake of the third chapter of the Atlus series released way back in 2006. It will boast a brand new graphic compartment, new music tracks and others rearranged from the original, subtitles in 13 different languages ​​(Italian probably included) and new events. However, some of the additions of the Persona 3 FES and Portable re-editions will not be present, such as the female protagonist and epilogue The Answer.