ATLUS has finally opened pre-orders for the beautiful one Aigis Edition Of Persona 3 Reloadthe next one coming February 2, 2024. It will be possible to pre-order this collector’s edition at launch price of €200.99 via Amazon at the following links for PlayStation 5 or for Xbox Series

There Aigis Edition includes within it:

a copy of the game for your chosen platform

an artbook

two soundtrack CDs

a figure of Aigis

a code to download all DLC for free

…all contained in a collector’s box

I remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can find further details on the game in our previous article.

Source: ATLUS