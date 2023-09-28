ATLUS has finally opened pre-orders for the beautiful one Aigis Edition Of Persona 3 Reloadthe next one coming February 2, 2024. It will be possible to pre-order this collector’s edition at launch price of €200.99 via Amazon at the following links for PlayStation 5 or for Xbox Series
There Aigis Edition includes within it:
- a copy of the game for your chosen platform
- an artbook
- two soundtrack CDs
- a figure of Aigis
- a code to download all DLC for free
- …all contained in a collector’s box
I remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available worldwide on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can find further details on the game in our previous article.
Source: ATLUS
