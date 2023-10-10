ATLUS has shared the second character trailer online for Persona 3 Reloadthe upcoming remake February 2, 2024 all over the world. Today it is presented to us Yukari Takebaone of the protagonists of the game who in the Japanese version will be voiced by Megumi Toyoguchiwhile in the English one from Heather Gonzalez.

Before leaving you with the video we remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC and will be playable from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload – Yukari Takeba trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu