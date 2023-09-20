ATLUS has released a new trailer dedicated to Persona 3 Reload which puts the spotlight on the members of Witch. This particular trio of antagonists capable of using Personæ will find themselves thwarting SEES’ plans on more than one occasion. The group is composed by Takaya Sakaki, Chidori Yoshino And Jin Shirato.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available in Europe starting next year February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. Plus all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass they will be able to play it for free starting from launch day. Good vision!

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu