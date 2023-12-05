ATLUS shares a new character trailer on the web today for Persona 3 Reloadwhich on this occasion is dedicated to the character of Shinjiro Aragaki. His voice will be that of Kazuya Nakai in the original version, while it will be Justice Slocum to dub it into English.

Persona 3 Reload it will be available next time February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass. Let’s see the new trailer in Japanese and English below.

Persona 3 Reload – Shinjiro Aragaki trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu