ATLUS published a new character trailer online today for Persona 3 Reloadthis time dedicated to the character of Ken Amadawhich in Japanese will have the voice of Megumi Ogatawhile in the English dub that of Justine Lee.

Persona 3 Reload it will be available next time February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass. Let’s see the new trailer in Japanese and English below.

Persona 3 Reload – Ken Amada trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu