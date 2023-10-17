ATLUS shares a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload dedicated to one of the protagonists of the game. It’s about Junpei Ioriwhose voice will be that of Kosuke Toriumi in the Japanese dub and of Zeno Robinson in the English one.

We remind you that the highly anticipated remake of the RPG will be available next time February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload – Junpei Iori trailer





