ATLUS has shared a new trailer online for Persona 3 Reload to introduce us to the protagonist of the game, voiced by Akira Ishida in the Japanese version and from Alex Le in the English-speaking one.

Persona 3 Reload is coming up PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (via Steam and Microsoft Store) the next February 2, 2024 all over the world. We remind you that the title will be included on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload – Hero trailer (Japanese)

Persona Reload – Hero trailer (English)

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu