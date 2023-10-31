Also today ATLUS shares a new trailer dedicated to one of the main characters of the cast Persona 3 Reloadand today it’s the turn of Mitsuru Kirijo. Mitsuru’s voice will be that of Rie Tanaka in the Japanese version, while Allegra Clark in the English one, which we can listen to in the two different versions of the trailer that we include below.



This remake will be available next time February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload – Mitsuru Kirijo trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu