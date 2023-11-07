ATLUS shares another new trailer for Persona 3 Reloadtoday dedicated to the character of Fuuka Yamagishi. Fuuka will be voiced by Mamiko Noto in the Japanese version and from Suzie Yeung in the English one.

The remake of P3 will be available next February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass. Let’s see the new trailer in Japanese and English below.

Persona 3 Reload – Fuuka Yamagishi trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu