ATLUS shares a new character trailer online for Persona 3 Reloadtoday dedicated to Aigisvoiced by Maaya Sakamoto in the original version and from Dawn M. Bennett in the English version.

Persona 3 Reload it will be available next time February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass. Let’s see the new trailer in Japanese and English below.

Persona 3 Reload – Aigis trailer





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu