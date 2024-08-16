ATLUS has released many new features for Episode Aigis: The Answeradditional content of Persona 3 Reload Coming soon September 10th. In addition to a new trailer, which you will find at the end of the article, the software house has revealed that the DLC will include of the unpublished Theurgy attacks compared to the base game. But not only that, venturing into theAbyss of Time we will be able to find objects to give to the co-protagonists in order to unlock their Related Episodes.

The DLC will have well five levels of difficulty to choose from, and by transferring saves from the base game we can maintain the progress of the Personæ Grimoire and evoke the previously recorded ones.

With over 22 million copies sold worldwide, the Persona series continues to captivate fans. Aigis Episode -The Answer- is the latest content released for the game’s Expansion Pass. Check out the new trailer, original soundtrack, and more

Today, ATLUS has released a new trailer and revealed new details about Persona 3 Reload: Episode of Aigis -The Answer-giving players a closer look at what awaits them in the new expansion, including a stunning soundtrack, ahead of its release on September 10, 2024. Persona 3 Reload It’s a complete remake of Person 3 from P-Studio, a much-loved classic that has remained true to the dark tone of its origins in the series Shin Megami Tensei.

Persona 3 Reload™️: Aigis Episode -The Answer- it is the sequel to Person 3originally published as part of the extended version Person 3 FES from 2007. Players take control of the popular heroine Aigis, who becomes the new protagonist after awakening the power of the Joker.

The emotionally charged story builds on the character relationships players have bonded with in Persona 3, with added depth for dedicated fans.

To fulfill the wishes of game lovers, the remake has been developed. With Aigis episode -The Answer-, Persona 3 Reload comes to an end.

New content with the same quality as P3R

New Theurgy

Aigis, the protagonist of this story, can use some of the Theurgies of the protagonist of P3R, as well as new Theurgies added in Aigis episode -The Answer-. They’re all powerful: try out multiple Personas to take on fearsome opponents.

Related Episodes

As you explore the Abyss of Time, you will find key items to gift to your teammates to spend some quality time together in special scenes called Linked Episodes.

Difficulty levels

Players can choose from five difficulty levels, including the hardest: Cruel. Whether you want to sit back and enjoy the story or are looking for a real challenge, discover all the new content at the level that suits you best!

Grimoire of Personae

By transferring your save data from the P3R base game, you can continue using what you’ve recorded in your Persona Grimoire. Enjoy exploring the Abyss of Time with your favorite Personas!

New battle chant!

The soundtrack of Aigis episode -The Answer- It was composed by Atsushi Kitajoh And Ryota Kozuka by Atlus Audio Team. The game’s popular original songs have been re-mixed and recorded in a new style, featuring stellar vocals from P3R Azumi Takahashi And Lotus Juice who make their return.

In addition to the revamped classics, the soundtrack includes brand new battle and opening themes – check out the new trailer to hear the new battle chant, “Don’t”! The melodious voice of Takahashi and the rap of Lotus Juice create the right atmosphere for an unforgettable story.

The Original Soundtrack of Persona 3 Reload: Aigis Episode is out September 10th! For a taste of what’s coming, the tracks “Don’t” and “Heartful Cry” will be available on Spotify and other platforms starting August 17th. Dive into the world of Aigis Episode -The Answer- to stay ahead of the pack.

Beyond the journey

Aigis episode -The Answer- is a sequel told from a new point of view: Aigis has awakened the power of the joker and can now handle multiple Personae, just like the original protagonist. Aigis episode -The Answer- features the same stunning visuals and gameplay as the base game, along with new Theurgy-related abilities and actions to exploit while controlling Aigis. Discover the truth again, like never before.

Aigis episode -The Answer- will be released on September 10, 2024. The Expansion Pass is available now for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 And PlayStation 4 and is available at no additional cost to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. With over 22 million copies sold worldwide, the Persona series continues to captivate audiences. For more information on Persona 3 Reload and the Expansion Pass, please visit official website.