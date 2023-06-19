ATLUS has shared a commercial on the net intended for the Japanese television circuit for Persona 3 Reloadoriginally went into onad il June 15 in Japan.

Persona 3 Reload will see the light on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store in the first months of 2024 and will be included in the subscription Game Pass for Microsoft platforms. Let’s see the new video below.

Persona 3 Reload – TVCM

Japanese version

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu