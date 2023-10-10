The film shows Yukari in her everyday life and in action, therefore with her powers active. We can see her talking to other characters and fighting.

Atlus released a new trailer Of Persona 3 Reload to present the character of the huntress, that is Yukari Takeba voiced by actress Heather Gonzalez in English and actress Megumi Toyoguchi in Japanese.

Yukari Takeba in an image

For the rest, the video reminds us that Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam and Microsoft Store). It will also be launched immediately in Game Pass, to the delight of all subscribers who will have a new Japanese title to enjoy for a few days.

Persona 3 Reload is the remake of the third installment in the series, with the game having been reimagined for the modern era. Even the official description defines it as the “most important game in the Persona series”, to underline the key role played in its definition and in the salvation of Atlus.

Those who pre-order the game will have access to the Persona 4 Golden Music Set, which includes the songs:

– Reach Out to the Truth

– Time To Make History

– I’ll Face Myself -Battle-

– A New World Fool

– The Fog

– Results