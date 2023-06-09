The Instagram account of Atlus West has released the trailers for two new titles in the series ahead of time Person. The first, Persona 5 Tacticswhich we told you about in the previous news, the second is instead Persona 3 Reloadthe already rumored Persona 3 remake of which some very short gameplay clips had already leaked.

The announcement now seemed imminent, probably in view of the conference Xbox Games Showcase 2023scheduled for Sunday 11 June. As seen in the trailer, Persona 3 Reload will be launched on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PCand will be included on day one on Game Pass. It will likely be available at launch on as well PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4we do not know if even Nintendo Switch will be among the chosen platforms.

The remake of Persona 3 will be available from first months of 2024. Below we include a tweet by which the trailer was re-uploaded online by a third party.

Atlus messed up. They revealed Persona 3 Remake too early on their instagram pic.twitter.com/xycj3wZZ5d — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) June 8, 2023

Source: Atlus West