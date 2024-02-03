Persona 3 Reload is the remake of a PlayStation 2 classic, and at the same time it is in its own way a breath of fresh air in the world of the Atlus saga, full of re-releases. So far we have had to deal with Persona titles that have been released several times on the market with marginal additions in the story and mechanics, such as Persona 4: Golden and Persona 5 Royal. This game, however, is a complete reinterpretation (at least from a graphic point of view) of the original game. Persona 3, released for the first time in 2006, has also had its re-releases, the most recent on the current generation consoles. But Persona 3 Reload, as a remake, presents itself as a new experience and at the same time consolidates the formula that defined the modernity of the Persona series.

The plot of Persona 3 Reload immerses us in a dark and fascinating world, where the protagonist and the other members of the SEES organization face emerging threats during the Dark Hour, sixty invisible minutes that separate the worlds. This setting creates a unique context to explore deep themes such as existentialism and mortality, enriched by memorable characters with intense personal stories. The improved visual presentation and technical innovations, such as reduced loading times and 60 fps fluidity, accentuate the experience without significantly altering the original narrative, keeping its essence intact. The narrative part is powerful: just like the other chapters, Persona 3 Reload is a game that is based on the psychological study of the characters, and the amount of dialogues and intermission scenes are functional in this sense.

Persona 3 Reload's gameplay maintains the series' signature balance between school life during the day and battles against dark creatures at night. The social bond formation mechanic remains a fundamental pillar, offering significant bonuses in the creation of new Personas to take with you into battles. The combat system is based on turn-based battle mechanics that require strategy and planning. Players alternate physical attacks and special abilities, with the ability to switch Personas during combat, allowing for a wide range of offensive and defensive tactics.

The novelty introduced in this edition is the addition of Theurgy, a very powerful special ability that is unlocked as you progress through the game. The balance between challenge and reward, combined with a fluid and responsive combat system, ensures that battles are rewarding and fun to play. The new soundtrack and dubbing (in English and Japanese, while the on-screen texts are in Italian), rerecorded for this edition, further elevate the experience, while maintaining the spirit of the original. The music, in particular, benefits from revamped vocals that improve the overall quality, doing justice to the original compositions. both rewarding and challenging, keeping players engaged throughout the entire game.

While Persona 3 Reload is the best version of a great RPG ever, shows a certain reluctance to innovate, sticking strictly to the original. Despite completely redesigned scenarios, animations introduced for the first time and above all a much more modern movement system on the map, the game is still permeated by a certain underlying woodiness. The exploration of the dungeons then, although it remains engaging, reveals limitations in the variety of design and innovation, especially when compared to the most recent iterations of the series. It's easy to think that this remake, however, is the first opportunity for many to experience a game that is 17 years old, and in this case it is even more recommended.

