Persona 3 Reload is coming in just a few days on pretty much every platform today except Nintendo Switchbut from the words of director Takuya Yamaguchi it is not excluded that Atlus will change its mind in the future and create a portingperhaps after the announcement of a certain highly anticipated new console.
In an interview with Atomix, while confirming the fact that a port for Nintendo Switch is not currently in the works, Yamaguchi admitted that “the idea is there” and that finally the team could decide to make a conversion for the big N console or perhaps, we add, for Nintendo Switch 2.
“Ever since we started conceptualizing Persona 3 Reload, we decided that there would be no version for Nintendo Switch. Of course the idea is there, but it's a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think and what will happen” .
Atlus is waiting for the launch of Nintendo Switch 2
Not only Persona 3 Reload, but also the spin-off Persona 5 Tactica and Metaphor: ReFantazio, the new fantasy IP from Atlus, are not or will not be available on Nintendo Switch, despite historically the studio is very tied to the platforms of the big N.
Considering the persistent rumors that the launch of Nintendo Switch 2 during the second half of 2024, it cannot be ruled out that the studio is evaluating, if not already working, on porting for the Kyoto company's next console, but this is clearly just a guess.
We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PS5, Xbox Series February 2, 2024. Additionally, it will be available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.
