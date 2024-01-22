Persona 3 Reload is coming in just a few days on pretty much every platform today except Nintendo Switchbut from the words of director Takuya Yamaguchi it is not excluded that Atlus will change its mind in the future and create a portingperhaps after the announcement of a certain highly anticipated new console.

In an interview with Atomix, while confirming the fact that a port for Nintendo Switch is not currently in the works, Yamaguchi admitted that “the idea is there” and that finally the team could decide to make a conversion for the big N console or perhaps, we add, for Nintendo Switch 2.

“Ever since we started conceptualizing Persona 3 Reload, we decided that there would be no version for Nintendo Switch. Of course the idea is there, but it's a matter of discussing it with the team and seeing what they think and what will happen” .