ATLUS has shared new information and in-game images online for Persona 3 Reloadintroducing the new combat uniform of the SEES, social statistics, dorm life and Social Links with classmates. Let’s see them below. After the information you will find two new videos: life in the dorm and a behind-the-scenes trailer of the American cast.

Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad

New combat uniform from SEES! Persona 3 Reload upgrades the classic combat uniforms worn by party members as they explore the Tartar. Check out the new character images from the Hero, Yukari Takeba And Junpei Iori with their new equipment!

Social statistics

In the course of your daily life, you may be called upon to meet a certain standard of aptitude in three social statistics: Courage, Charm And Intellect. These can be improved through activities such as studying and part-time work. Without sufficient social stats, you may not be able to use some facilities or develop social bonds, so be proactive in self-improvement.

Dorm life

When you live in the student dormitory you can spend time with friends in the common areas. Together it will be possible to cook, study for exams, read books, watch films, take care of the vegetable garden on the roof and much more. This way it will be possible to increase social statistics and teach party members passive skills called Combat Characteristics. By living the dorm life together, the Protagonist and his friends will grow as people. As these bonds strengthen, they may reveal new aspects of his personality.

Classmates

Thanks to student life in high school Gekkoukan and to belonging to SEES we will meet all kinds of people. These bonds are called Social Links, and by increasing their level you can experience special scenes in their company. We will be able to find different school friends to hang out with after school hours and interacting with them will also strengthen Persona skills, so be proactive in building these relationships! For this remake, the Social Link characters received new portrait illustrations and the scenes were fully voiced.

Persona 3 Reload it will be available next time February 2, 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. The title will be playable from D1 on Xbox Game Pass.

Behind the scenes

Dorm life

Protagonist (voice actor: Aleks Le) Weapon: One-handed short sword Initial Persona: Orpheus (Orpheus is the first Persona the protagonist awakens. In Greek mythology, Orpheus was a heroic poet and master of the lyre.) Theurgy: Cadenza, Best Friends and more. His favorite weapon is the one-handed short sword and the first Person he awakens is Orpheus. Normally, an individual can summon only one Persona, but he possesses the power of the Wildcard, a special trait that allows him to summon multiple Personae and different types of Theurgy. Yukari Takeba (voice actress: Heather Gonzalezi) Weapon: bow and arrows Persona: Io (Yukari’s unique persona is Io. In Greek mythology, Io was a priestess serving the goddess Hera, a favorite of Zeus.) Advantage Skills: Wind, Heals Theurgy: Cyclonic Arrow An expert archer with the unique persona I. He specializes in wind and healing skills. His Cyclonic Arrow Theurgy ignores an enemy’s natural affinity to deal massive wind damage. Junpei Iori (voice of: Zeno Robinson) Weapon: Two-handed sword Person: Hermes (Junpei’s unique persona is Hermes. In Greek mythology, Hermes was the messenger of Zeus, revered by travelers and merchants.) Advantage Skills: Fire, Slash Theurgy: Outburst of violence An aggressive fighter who hits hard with a two-handed sword. He specializes in fire and slashing attacks. His Theurgy, Outburst of Violence, deals massive damage to a single enemy regardless of affinity. Classmate: Kenji Tomochika (voice actor: Joe Zieja) Second year student at Gekkoukan High School, your classmate. Very good friends with Junpei, he wastes no time in declaring himself your friend too. He professes his love for adult women and soon starts asking you for dating advice. Gourmet King: Nozomi Suemitsu (voice of: Paul Castro Jr.) Third year student, known as the Gourmet King. He has been to all the restaurants in Minato Ward and eaten all the dishes on the menus, including the secret ones. He proclaims you as his bodyguard after having escaped, thanks to you, an argument with a shady figure. Track and Field Team: Kazushi Miyamoto (Voice of: Mark Whitten) Second year student at Gekkoukan High School, your classmate, member of the track team. He is a sports star: thanks to hard work, determination and perseverance, he obtains excellent rankings in competitions. He considers you a worthy rival to face head to head. Track team manager: Yuko Nishiwaki (voice actress: Shelby Young) Second year student at Gekkoukan High and manager of the track team. She is a childhood friend of Kazushi, your track teammate: she uses the nickname “Kaz” for him. Kind and caring, she assists you as a new member of the team. Student Council: Hidetoshi Odagiri (voice: Austin Lee Matthews) Second-year student at Gekkoukan High School, vice-principal of the student council and head of the disciplinary committee. He is known for the rigidity with which he enforces the rules, which has caused resentment from other students. After you join the student council on Mitsuru’s advice, he will develop an interest in you. Student Council Treasurer: Chihiro Fushimi (voice: Kelly Baskin) First year student at Gekkoukan High, student council treasurer. She tends to have difficulty expressing herself to others and is particularly uncomfortable around males. Overcoming this difficulty is her top priority. Art Club: Keisuke Hiraga (voice: Griffin Burns) Third year student at Gekkoukan High School and head of the art club, where you meet. Being the son of a doctor, those who know him think he will follow in his father’s footsteps, but he is torn between the idea of ​​studying medicine and studying art abroad. Foreign Student: Bebe (voice of: Jeff Berg) His real name is André Laurent Jean Geraux. Foreign exchange student from France who loves and admires Japan, from kimonos to historical dramas to Japanese gardens. After you get to know each other, he will encourage you to join him at the fashion club.

Source: ATLUS Street PLAION