Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload which shows some of the various activities of a normal Japanese high school student's life, such as attending classes, extracurricular activities, hanging out with friends and so on, which you can view below.

For those who are not familiar with the series, the film might be boring or useless, but in reality daily activities, social relationships and so on represent a important and substantial part of the experience offered by this type of game.