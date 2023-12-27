Atlus has released a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload which shows some of the various activities of a normal Japanese high school student's life, such as attending classes, extracurricular activities, hanging out with friends and so on, which you can view below.
For those who are not familiar with the series, the film might be boring or useless, but in reality daily activities, social relationships and so on represent a important and substantial part of the experience offered by this type of game.
Persona 3 will be available in stores in a few weeks
Before leaving you, we remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series from 2 February 2024. Furthermore, from launch it will be included in the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalogue.
Previously, Atlus published a trailer dedicated to the Velvet Room, the mysterious room where it is possible to fuse different Personas to create new, more powerful specimens.
