I remind you that the Expansion Pass will also include the Velvet music and costume set which will be released in May and theAigis episode -The Answer- which will be released in September.

First wave of Persona 3 Reload content: Expansion Pass available now Starting today, all players of the highly acclaimed RPG Persona 3 Reload of ATLUS can expand their game music collection with two new sets of background music (BGM) thanks to Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass. These two sets, the Persona 5 Royal Music Bonus Set and the Persona 4 Golden Music Bonus Set, add fan favorites from Persona 5 Royal And Persona 4 Golden to listen to while exploring and fighting in dungeons. The Extra music set by Persona 5 Royal includes Life Will Change, Beneath the Mask, Kichijoji 199X, Gentle Madman, I Believe, Keeper of Lust, Blooming Villain, and Victory (battle results screen).

includes Life Will Change, Beneath the Mask, Kichijoji 199X, Gentle Madman, I Believe, Keeper of Lust, Blooming Villain, and Victory (battle results screen). The Extra music set by Persona 4 Golden includes Backside of the TV, Game, Junes Theme, Heaven, Long Way, Revelations: Mitsuo, The Almighty, Results (battle results screen). The first wave of content, with background music sets, is available to players of Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass on Xbox Series Velvet music and costume set (coming May 2024) and the big post-game DLC Aigis episode -The Answer- (out in September 2024). The Expansion Pass is available for free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers with Game Pass Ultimate benefits through January 31, 2025. The Expansion Pass is available for purchase in interactive digital storefronts at €34.99.

Source: ATLUS