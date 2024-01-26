ATLUS has released the first 50 minutes of gameplay for the highly anticipated Persona 3 Reloadcoming worldwide next February 2. The video, which you will find at the end of the article, is definitely not recommended for anyone who doesn't want spoilers on the very early stages of the game, including the opening. But that's not all, below the gameplay you will also find a new trailer that will highlight some of the innovations made to the game's combat system.

Before leaving you with the videos I remind you that the game will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It will also be available for free at launch to all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass. Good vision!

Persona 3 Reload – The first 50 minutes

Battle Strategy Trailer

