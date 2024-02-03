According to what has been reported, among the upcoming contents there are the following:

From a new data mining carried out on file Of Persona 3 Reload further clues to the existence of DLC and expansions for the game, with a sort of Expansion Pass that could be planned by Atlus for the remastered version of the third chapter.

There is The Answer, but several things are missing

Persona 3 Reload completely rebuilds the third chapter of the series

It therefore seems to be mostly small-sized DLC, such as alternative costumes and music taken from Persona 4 Golden and Persona 5 Royal, but among these there should also be TheAnswera more substantial expansion that was added to the third chapter providing an extra part of the story, focusing on various characters.

The question therefore seems to confirm what had previously emerged on the possibility that Persona 3 Reload could have expansions and DLC arriving during the year, as reported by a leaker. However, what emerged in this case does not seem to have anything to do with various other contents which would still remain outside of the remake, given that no mention is made of various elements present in the chapters FES and Portable.

While waiting to discover the truth on the matter, we refer you to our review of Persona 3 Reload.