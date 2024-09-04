The DLC in question is in fact the Episode Aigis: The Answer expansion, which substantially enriches the game’s narrative by adding a real epilogue to history.

To the tune of the song “Disconnected”, specially chosen for this maxi-expansion of Persona 3 Reload, we see the official opening animation of the third wave of content of the Expansion Pass of Persona 3 Reload, which is the most important and rich of all those seen so far.

Atlus and Sega have released a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload consisting in this case of the opening video of the DLC Episode Aigis: The Answer arriving, accompanied by a official song written by Ryota Kozuka .

A very important expansion

Let’s see the introductory video of this final episode, destined to tell the story conclusion definitive version of the Persona 3 Reload story, with some key additions.

The package in question was part of the old Persona 3 FES and was one of the major additions of that version, recovered in the remake through this DLC.

“After unraveling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles in Tartarus, and experiencing all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the members of SEES find themselves Trapped in a never-ending March 31st“, reads Atlus’ description. “Travel through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, face new challenges, and discover the cause of this strange fate and the truth about what happened that day…”

The DLC actually adds a new epilogue to the main story, with narrative elements taken from FES but reconstructed with the new graphics, as well as other new content, in particular regarding new dungeons added.

It’s all coming soon September 10, 2024 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, downloadable for free by Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. To learn more about it, we refer you to our hands-on review of Persona 3 Reload: Episode Aigis.