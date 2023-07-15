A potentially trusted leaker regarding Atlus-related matters reported that Persona 3 Reload could be theonly reissue scheduled for series in question, therefore there would be no other remasters or remakes in the works on other chapters.

Based on reports, it seems that a large part of Atlus’ workforce has, at the moment, been engaged on Persona 6 for some time, but there are 4 games coming to the series, among those already announced and out on the market and others still in the works or yet to be announced.

These titles would be Persona 3 Reload, Persona 5 Tactica, Persona 6 and Persona Asa, the latter still unannounced and therefore a secret title but already in development for some time at Atlus. There is no information on the latter yet, but it could be a spin-off, considering that with Persona 6 in development it is unlikely that work on another chapter of the regular series has already started.