Persona 3 Reload, recently announced, is a remake of the original title for PS2 and will offer many new features, such as a new cast of voice actors and some elements of the story of Persona 3 FES. Then there are some too gameplay improvements which will make the adventure easier to manage.

4Gamer recently interviewed P-Studio’s Kazuhisa Wada, Ryota Niizuma and Takuya Yamaguchi, who revealed that it wasn’t originally intended that you could maximize the Social Links in one game. However, in Persona 3 Reload the progression will be similar to Social Links in Persona 5 Royal: it will be challenging, but with a good amount of time available.

Even the Condition System, which could fatigue characters and lower their stats, has been removed. This should give players more freedom to investigate Tartarus and plan their day. There will also be conversations between party members as they explore the various floors of the dungeon to spice things up.

Persona 3 Reload will arrive in early 2024 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, PC and possibly on Nintendo Switch, according to a vague hint.