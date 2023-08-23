A couple of months ago at the summer video game events, some games from the Persona franchise were revealed, one of them follows the trend of releasing spinoffs but now with a genre that had not been explored, and that is just the strategy. The second is a remake of the video game that began with the modern era of the franchise in terms of popularity.

Through a new advance, it was revealed that Persona 3 Reload will be released on February 2, bringing the characters of yesteryear to a graphic aspect that makes the leap from iconic consoles such as playstation 2 and psp in its portable version. And while it won’t have the content of the FES edition, it will at least deliver some quality-of-life improvements that the original lacked at the time.

Here the video:

Remember that Persona 3 Reload is thrown in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. The rumored version of nintendoswitch not yet confirmed.