ATLUS announced the release date for Persona 3 Reloadremake of the original Person 3 under development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (on which it will be distributed via Steam And Microsoft Store). The title will arrive simultaneously worldwide next February 2, 2024 and will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

In addition to the standard edition of the game, the special will be launched Aigis Edition which will include a copy of the game, a collector’s box, the art book, the soundtrack on two CDs, all downloadable content and an Aigis figure. There Digital Deluxe Edition will contain digital artbook and soundtrack, while the Digital Premium Edition it will also include all DLC.

Below we can see two new trailers, one in which the characters of the SEESwhile the other that presents us with the new musical theme that we will hear during the battles, “It’s Going Down Now”. We present them to you in two versions, in English and Japanese.

Persona 3 Reload – Meet the SEES trailer





It’s Going Down Now





Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu