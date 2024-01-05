













Today, so that both fans and curious people can get excited, the intro of Persona 3 Reload is now available, which presents us with impeccable quality in its animation as well as the different characters with whom we can play this adventure that at the time amazed many. fans for its quality.

Let's not lose sight of the fact that this title, which at the time had “Shin Megami Tensei” in its name, will return at a time when the series is still established thanks to the respective relaunches of Persona 4 with their respective spin-offs and Of course, Persona 5 and its different presentations.

Let's say that starting with the third installment of Persona, the way in which this series continues and how fans have fallen in love with the product is more than established.

Persona 3: Reload, when and on what platforms will it be available

If you are one of those players who are excited about the Atlus game, we tell you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC starting February 2leaving out a potential release on Nintendo Switch.

It is worth noting that for the presentation of this game there was additional work with the voice actors, there are also new animations as well as a much more polished presentation so that you can once again enjoy a certainly complex adventure.

As we told you, the original game came out on the PS2, then it jumped to the PSP with a certainly improved version and then received several remasters for current consoles.

