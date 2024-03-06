













Persona 3 Reload presents Episode Aigis that will be released in September 2024









He Xbox Partner Preview for March 2024 presented us what spring and summer could bring us; and it is worth highlighting, the expansion of Persona 3 It is one of the most interesting deliveries, I will tell you the details that were presented.

Persona 3 announced a new installment of the final chapter, it will premiere in September 2024and it will be the Aigis Episode.

We know that there will again be a time loop that will lock in our favorite characters, and several of the enemies return. However, The textures of the settings and characters completely maintain the quality and steal your breath.

Now that we will have a new episode of Persona 3the main cast will meet in front of the person who will give the answers and this is a masked lady with a butterfly mask. Space and time freeze and it is always the same day.

Source: Atlas

The episode will arrive in September as part of a newly revealed expansion pass. In addition to this, it was reported that there will be music packages, some skins and of course the expected release of the new chapter of Persona 3 that officially carries the title of Episode Aigis – The Answer. The DLC still adapts part of Persona 3 FES and will arrive on our screens from Atlus in September 2024. So we'll be lucky in the fall! More concrete details will surely be announced soon.

The skin pack will have the following:

Velvet Costume & BGM Set – May 2024

You can unlock themed trips from the Velvet Room, plus you can get music to delve into the dungeon experience.

Source: Atlas

On the other hand, the Velvet BGM Set will include the following:

Electronica In Velvet Room (“P4D” ver.)

Battle Hymn of the Soul (t.komine REMIX “AT 1st” P3D-EDIT ver.)

Battle Hymn of the Soul (Daisuke Asakura Remix)

Battle Hymn of the Soul -USH ver.-

Dance Hymn of the Soul (Disco In Velvet Room)

What will the expansion be about? Persona 3?

“After unraveling the mysteries of the Dark Hour, fighting epic battles for Tartarus, and all the unforgettable events of Persona 3 Reload, the members of SEES They find themselves trapped in an endless March 31. He travels through the Abyss of Time as Aigis, faces new challenges and discovers the cause of this strange destiny and the truth of what happened that day… ”

Source: Atlas

Are you ready for the new adventure?

We recommend you: Review: Persona 3 Reload – We need more remakes like this

What platforms can I play Persona 3 on? How much will your new expansion cost?

The new Atlus installment is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC, so there are no excuses not to play it. The price of the expansion will be 34.99 USD. It should be noted that it will have audio in Spanish, among other languages.

The saga of Person It is one of the most popular and the remake was a success, however, after that, there are still expansions that only finish adjusting the fun experience of the delivery.

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)