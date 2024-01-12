ATLUS has released a new trailer dedicated to the structures that we will be able to visit Persona 3 Reloadthe next one coming February 2. In the video, which you will find at the end of the article, we will take a tour of Port Island finding iconic places like the Paulownia Mallthe Iwatodai Station Shopping Street and many others.

Before leaving you with the trailer I remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The title will also be available at launch for free to all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass. You can find further details in our previous article. Good vision!

Persona 3 Reload – Facilities Showcase

Source: ATLUS Street Gematsu