With the persistent rumors of a possible Nintendo Direct coming, even those who would like to continue Persona 3 Reload coming up Nintendo Switchrecently strengthened by an additional one clue which, however, proves to be somewhat vague and probably the result of an error.

As reported in the tweet below, a recent trailer of Persona 3 Reload, published as “unlisted” on YouTube, therefore not yet present in the official playlists, also reports in the description Nintendo Switch among the platforms on which the remaster would be arriving.

As we have seen, in fact, Persona 3 Reload was announced on PC, PlayStation and Xbox but not on Nintendo Switch, contrary to Persona 5 Tactica and in a rather incomprehensible way. This lack has made us think of a possible subsequent announcement on the arrival also on the Nintendo platform, but this thing has not yet had any confirmation.

To fuel the rumor, several price lists from various retailers arrived first, reporting Persona 3 Reload arriving on Nintendo Switch, but we know how this cannot be considered a very concrete indication. Then this other detail that emerged from the trailer, which however could very well be a mistake of the description, considering that the platform is not in the video anyway.

In any case we will see, also considering how the rumors about a possible Nintendo Direct are continuing, perhaps arriving by the end of June.