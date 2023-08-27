As we can see it is about very affordable requirements . In fact, in the recommended we find a GeForce GTX 760, a video card from ten years ago. Starting from this assumption, even without knowing the resolution, framerate and graphic preset targets of the indicated configurations, we assume that even mid-range PCs should be able to push the game to its maximum potential.

have been revealed system requirements minimum and recommended for pc Of Persona 3 Reload from the official Steam page of the Atlus JRPG remake, which we report below.

Will Persona 3 Reload use Denuvo?

Despite not being mentioned on Steam, the Persona 3 Reload EULA states that the game could take Denuvo.

For the moment, Sega hasn’t given any official indications on the matter, however it is important to note that many other games published on PC in the past by the Japanese company have made use of this anti-tamper technology and therefore it is very probable that it will be the same for the remake of Persona 3. The good news, if you want to see the glass half full, is that Sega usually removes Denuvo from its games after a certain period of release.

We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available from February 2, 2024, also for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5 and PS4. It will also be included in the catalog of PC and Xbox Game Pass.