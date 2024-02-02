Persona 3 Reload it started very well Steamso much so that in a few hours it surpassed the record of users connected at the same time of the entire Atlus series.

At the time of writing the remake has reached a peak of 42,112 concurrent players, with the numbers likely to swell further over the course of the weekend, considering the increased time available to many players. The previous record was set by Persona 5 Royal with 35,474 players, followed by Persona 4 Golden with 29,984 users and finally Persona 3 Portable with 3,515.