Persona 3 Reload it started very well Steamso much so that in a few hours it surpassed the record of users connected at the same time of the entire Atlus series.
At the time of writing the remake has reached a peak of 42,112 concurrent players, with the numbers likely to swell further over the course of the weekend, considering the increased time available to many players. The previous record was set by Persona 5 Royal with 35,474 players, followed by Persona 4 Golden with 29,984 users and finally Persona 3 Portable with 3,515.
Persona 3 Reload was welcomed with open arms by critics
It must be said that unlike the aforementioned titles, Persona 3 Reload is the first game in the series to arrive on PC on the same day as the other versions. However it also has the “disadvantage” of being included in Game Pass and therefore it is likely that a considerable portion of players are playing it via Microsoft's subscription service.
In addition to the excellent Steam numbers, the remake of the third chapter of the Atlus series has also achieved very high ratings from the international press. If you want to know our opinion, here is our review of Persona 3 Reload.
#Persona #Reload #Steam #records #launch #Atlus #series
Leave a Reply