The advised price indicated by Amazon is €70.90. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold by EVERGAME and shipped by Amazon.

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Persona 3 Reload for PS5, PS4 and Xbox (One and Series on the same disc). The reported discount compared to the recommended price is 13%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Persona 3 Reload, our review

Persona 3 Reload offers many quality characters

We explained that in our review Persona 3 Reload “it rests on such strong foundations that it is still largely enjoyable today by anyone and the work done by Atlus on the mechanics and technical sector has nevertheless managed to significantly modernize the game. That's enough to throw you back into its world, because the story of Persona 3 deserves to be relived many more times, especially in such a refined and refined package.”

This version offers a graphic makeover to take advantage of current generation consoles.