Yesterday “surprise” was announced Persona 3 Reload, the remake of the third chapter of the historic Atlus series born from a rib of Shin Megami Tensei. As we saw in the first official trailer, the game will obviously offer a polished graphic sector and as confirmed later by the producer Ryota Niitsuma there will also be “new scenes and events”. However don’t expect to be able to impersonate one female protagonist or the other extras introduced in the re-editions Persona 3 FES and Persona 3 Portable.

According to the words of the producer, the reason for this choice is that Atlus aims to recreate the experience of the original Persona 3although perhaps the most mischievous fans could see this maneuver as an excuse to subsequently publish a re-edition of the remake with additional content, a bit like Persona 5 and Persona 4.

“First I’d like to mention that since the concept behind Persona 3 Reload is to make a remake of Persona 3, we didn’t include the content from FES and Portable,” Niitsuma said in an interview with IGN. “We really wanted to work hard to recreate the Persona 3 experience.”

“So the basic concept of recreating the story of Persona was that we wanted keep all of the original version, but bring it up to date,” added chief director Kazuhisa Wada. “So on the same level as Persona 5, basically. So we have the latest graphics, we have updated the system.. we have voice prompts in both Japanese and English. We also have lyrics in 13 languages. So you should be able to have Persona 5-like experiences.”

Persona 3 FES is a re-release that added a epilogue called “The Answer”, expanded the Social Link system and added other bonuses, such as Hard Mode. Persona 3 Portable also made various changes to the Social Links and the fights, in particular the possibility of controlling the entire party, added two more difficulty levels and an alternative campaign with a female protagonist.

In any case, compared to the original in Persona 3 Reload there will be several new features, with Niitsuma mentioning “new lines of dialogue, new scenes and events, new music and rearranged tracks”. Furthermore, from the trailer we learn that even in the remake it will be possible to control the entire party, which as previously mentioned was not possible in the first version of the game.

Persona 3 Reload will be available on PC and Xbox Series X|S (there are still no certainties for the PlayStation and Switch versions, however likely) during theearly 2024. It will be available at launch on the PC catalog and Xbox Game Pass.