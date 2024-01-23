Atlus has released a new trailer for its long-awaited remake of a Japanese RPG classic, Persona 3 Reload. This video features acclaimed actor and musician Aidan Gallagher, known for his role in Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. The trailer combines live footage with gameplay footage, offering a visual experience that blurs the lines between reality and the supernatural world of the Atlus title. It's a taste of the mysteries and dangers that await players, with the game available February 2 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Persona 3 Reload will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch. In the trailer, Gallagher guides viewers through a series of the game's signature environments, accentuating the themes of time, death and power that are central to Persona 3 Reload. Persona 3 Reload offers players the opportunity to explore the “hidden” hour between one day and the next, a moment where life and death meet. Players will take on the role of a new student, facing an unexpected destiny and fighting against mysteries and threats within Tartarus. This new edition of the game promises an improved combat system, enhanced graphics, enhanced audio with new English voice acting, and much more.