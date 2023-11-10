ATLUS shared new information and images online for Persona 3 Reloadintroducing Akihiko Sanada, Mitsuru Kirijo and Fuuka Yamagishithe labyrinth called Tartarlocal citizens and invitations via message.

We remind you that Persona 3 Reload will be available next year February 2, 2024 worldwide on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Microsoft Storeand will also be included in your subscription Game Pass.

Persona 3 Reload – Characters

Specialized Extracurricular Executive Team

Akihiko Sanada

(voice: Alejandro Saab)

Weapon: punches

punches Unique person: Pollux

Pollux Specialization: electricity, shot

electricity, shot Theurgy: Lightning ball

Boxing team captain who uses his fists in battle. His Persona, Pollux, specializes in electric and strike-type abilities. His Theurgy, Lightning Ball, deals heavy electricity damage to all enemies, regardless of their affinity.

Akihiko Persona: Pollux

Akihiko’s unique Persona is Pollux. In Greek mythology, he was a hero with the gift of immortality, son of the god Zeus and the mortal Leda. He and his brother Castor were known for their fighting skills with fists and swords.

Mitsuru Kirijo

(voice: Allegra Clark)

Weapon: stock

stock Unique person: Penthesilea

Penthesilea Specialization: ice

ice Theurgy: Total storm

As a member of the fencing team, he wields a rapier in battle. Her Persona is Penthesilea, who specializes in ice skills. Her Theurgy, All-Blizzard, deals heavy ice damage to an enemy, regardless of her natural affinity.

Mitsuru Persona: Penthesilea

Mitsuru’s unique persona is Penthesilea. She is queen of the Amazons in Greek mythology, known for her deep sense of honor and exceptional beauty.

Fuuka Yamagishi

(voice: Suzie Yeung)

Unique person: Lucia

Lucia Specialization: support

support Theurgy: Oracle

While he doesn’t directly engage enemies, he provides invaluable help from behind the scenes. His support abilities can analyze enemy affinities, help with Tartarus exploration, and much more. His Theurgy, Oracle, provides random bonuses to allies.

Fuuka Persona: Lucia

Fuuka’s unique persona is Lucia, a saint martyred during the Roman Empire’s persecution of Christians. It is said that even after her captors blinded her, she was still able to see the miracle of the Holy Spirit.

The mighty labyrinth – Tartarus

The Dark Hour hides between one day and the next, imperceptible to most. During this time, the massive labyrinth of Tartarus makes its appearance, teeming with Shadows ready to fight. In Persona 3 Reload, exploring this mysterious tower is better than ever, thanks to new graphics and gameplay improvements.

Sprint to get through the maze faster and heal your party with a single press with Auto-Heal.

Destructible objects — In Tartarus you will find destructible objects composed of Shadow residue. Destroying them could net you salvage items, materials to sell, and even Twilight Shards, which can be used to open locked chests!

— In Tartarus you will find destructible objects composed of Shadow residue. Destroying them could net you salvage items, materials to sell, and even Twilight Shards, which can be used to open locked chests! Locked chests — Treasure chests are scattered throughout Tartarus, some of which are locked. The keys to open these locks are special items called Twilight Shards. They will necessarily have to be spent to open the lock, but the rewards they will bestow will be very attractive.

— Treasure chests are scattered throughout Tartarus, some of which are locked. The keys to open these locks are special items called Twilight Shards. They will necessarily have to be spent to open the lock, but the rewards they will bestow will be very attractive. Explore with group members — After the battle, you may have to send a party member ahead of you. If you do so, the member will temporarily separate from the group to find a path to the next floor. When the others catch up, the member will return to the group and hand over any items recovered along the way.

— After the battle, you may have to send a party member ahead of you. If you do so, the member will temporarily separate from the group to find a path to the next floor. When the others catch up, the member will return to the group and hand over any items recovered along the way. Find and rescue missing people — Sometimes, you may come across missing people trapped in Tartarus. By saving them, you may receive rewards. Keep your eyes open to help these people in need!

— Sometimes, you may come across missing people trapped in Tartarus. By saving them, you may receive rewards. Keep your eyes open to help these people in need! Arcane hand and major arcana — After winning a battle, a bonus round called the Arcane Hand may occur. The cards you choose can grant you beneficial effects and Personae. Occasionally, you may find a Major Arcana card with a special effect that lasts the rest of the day, such as an increase in XP gained or Assault damage.

— After winning a battle, a bonus round called the Arcane Hand may occur. The cards you choose can grant you beneficial effects and Personae. Occasionally, you may find a Major Arcana card with a special effect that lasts the rest of the day, such as an increase in XP gained or Assault damage. Impetus of the Arcane — Gathering the available Major Arcana cards will activate a Rush of the Arcana. During the Arcana Surge, Minor Arcana cards will rank up for the rest of the day, making exploration easier. Seize the opportunity to obtain the Major Arcana cards when you encounter them!

— Gathering the available Major Arcana cards will activate a Rush of the Arcana. During the Arcana Surge, Minor Arcana cards will rank up for the rest of the day, making exploration easier. Seize the opportunity to obtain the Major Arcana cards when you encounter them! Doors of the Monad — While exploring Tartarus, you may encounter the impressive Monad Gates. Beyond them, rare treasure chests are hidden, protected by particularly powerful Shadows. By defeating these Shadows, you will be able to draw special Major Arcana cards during the Arcane Hand.

— While exploring Tartarus, you may encounter the impressive Monad Gates. Beyond them, rare treasure chests are hidden, protected by particularly powerful Shadows. By defeating these Shadows, you will be able to draw special Major Arcana cards during the Arcane Hand. Monad Passages — Beyond some Monad Doors, Monad Passageways can be found. Within these long corridors lurk formidable Shadows, who will reward you with powerful weapons, character costumes, and other rare items if you manage to defeat them. If you are confident in your combat skills, taking on this challenge will definitely be worth it.

— Beyond some Monad Doors, Monad Passageways can be found. Within these long corridors lurk formidable Shadows, who will reward you with powerful weapons, character costumes, and other rare items if you manage to defeat them. If you are confident in your combat skills, taking on this challenge will definitely be worth it. Rare shadows — While exploring, you may come across shining golden Rare Shadows. If they spot you, they will try to escape, but if you manage to defeat them, you will gain a lot of experience and money. Very rarely, you may come across a huge rare Shadow that has stolen all the treasures on the current plane. Defeating her will not only reward you with experience and money, but also with all the items that Shadow had collected.

— While exploring, you may come across shining golden Rare Shadows. If they spot you, they will try to escape, but if you manage to defeat them, you will gain a lot of experience and money. Very rarely, you may come across a huge rare Shadow that has stolen all the treasures on the current plane. Defeating her will not only reward you with experience and money, but also with all the items that Shadow had collected. The Reaper — If you stay on one floor too long, the Reaper will appear: it is a terrifying enemy against which you will most likely have no hope. If you find yourself with the Reaper on your tail, he’ll turn up and run!

— If you stay on one floor too long, the Reaper will appear: it is a terrifying enemy against which you will most likely have no hope. If you find yourself with the Reaper on your tail, he’ll turn up and run! The clock at the entrance — By turning the clock located at the entrance to Tartarus, you can fully restore your party’s HP and SP for the cost of seven Twilight Shards. Don’t be afraid to use them as needed.

— By turning the clock located at the entrance to Tartarus, you can fully restore your party’s HP and SP for the cost of seven Twilight Shards. Don’t be afraid to use them as needed. Costume changes — You can freely change costumes from the menu while exploring Tartarus. In addition to their normal school and battle uniforms, the party can wear butler uniforms, swimsuits, and more. Have fun changing up when you feel the need for a new look!

— You can freely change costumes from the menu while exploring Tartarus. In addition to their normal school and battle uniforms, the party can wear butler uniforms, swimsuits, and more. Have fun changing up when you feel the need for a new look! Fuuka’s Support Skill — Fuuka’s support isn’t limited to battles: she can lend a hand in exploration too! By pressing the navigation button while traversing Tartarus, you will be able to select one of her unique support abilities. For example, Disturbance will prevent you from being discovered by Shadows on the plane, Anguishing Noise will distress all enemies on the plane, and Sylph’s Aura will provide a bonus to all party members at the start of the next battle. Using these skills will consume SP as usual, so don’t hesitate to use recovery items when needed.

Local citizens

In your daily life and as a member of SEES, you will meet a lot of different people. These bonds are called Social Affinities and, by increasing their ranks, you will be able to experience some special scenes. In the city, after school, you will find people from all walks of life. Interacting with them will also strengthen your Persona’s skills, so always try to cultivate these relationships!

CEO, telemarketing: President Tanaka (voice: Patrick Seitz)

President of a telemarketing company, famous for his catchy song and exuberant personality when showing off products on camera. He is extremely stingy and has a unique idea of ​​how to run his own company. After spotting the protagonist in the city, he hatches a plan to use him as a model for his products.

Strange Monk : Mutatsu (voice: Aaron Laplante)

A cranky-looking monk who occasionally frequents the Escapade Club. Always accompanied by expensive cigars and tacky gold rings, he gives the impression of not having truly given up on earthly desires. Yet, he has a way with words and is known by the faithful to be a wise man with invaluable advice. Once he makes friends with the protagonist, he begins to give him lessons on his own philosophy of life.

Athletics Rival: Mamoru Hayase (voice: Yong Yea)

The ace of a rival school’s track team. He is a nationally ranked athlete who has already received offers from universities and companies. After seeing the protagonist race in a summer competition, he notices his potential as a worthy opponent.

MMO Companion: Maya

A female player dressed in red who the protagonist meets while playing an MMORPG called Innocent Sin Online. Under the username “Maya,” she joins the protagonist, renaming him “Tatsuya.” She is always online on her days off, waiting for the protagonist to log on to her.

Little Girl with Problems at Home: Maiko Oohashi (voice: Grace Lu)

An elementary school student who can be found at the park near the Naganaki Shrine. She is uncomfortable with the stormy situation at home, as her parents are getting divorced. She spends time alone after school so as not to go home and she becomes attached to the protagonist after meeting him.

Terminally ill young man: Akinari Kamiki (voice: Lucien Dodge)

On a bench at the Naganaki Shrine you can find a young man who doesn’t have long to live. During the week, he undergoes treatment for his illness, but on the weekend he struggles to get to the sanctuary. He would like to leave his mark on the world by writing a story and shares his progress with the protagonist at every meeting.

Bookshop owners: Mitsuko Kitamura (voice: Susanne Blakeslee) And Bunkichi Kitamura (voice: Andre Sogliuzzo)

An elderly couple who run the used book store “Bookworms” in the Iwatodai shopping area. Bunkichi is cheerful and a little forgetful; Mitsuko is kind, responsible and always keeps the shop tidy… and Bunkichi in line. Their playful relationship reveals the strength of their long marriage. Several years earlier they lost their son, a teacher at Gekkoukan High School, in an accident and came to see the persimmon tree he planted in the courtyard in memory of him.

Invitations via message

After school or on days off, characters you’ve bonded with might ask you out. You can reach them quickly using shortcuts in the messages menu. Keep your eyes peeled, as each character has a unique way of writing.

Source: ATLUS via PLAION