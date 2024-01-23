Aidan Gallagherthe star of The Umbrella Academy, is the protagonist of the live action trailer of Persona 3 Reloadreleased online this morning by ATLUS.

We remind you that Persona 3 Reload it will be available next time February 2 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC, from day one also on the Game Pass subscription service. Let's see the video below.

The game will arrive on February 2, 2024; pre-orders available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, Steam, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Milan, 23 January 2024 – ATLUS has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Persona 3 Reload: the film stars the acclaimed actor and musician Aidan Gallagher, known for his role as Number Five in the established Netflix action series, The Umbrella Academy. The new video, which combines gameplay footage and live footage*, blurs the lines between our world and the supernatural realm of Persona 3 Reload, offering a preview of the mysteries and dangers that await players in the game.

In the new trailer, Gallagher guides viewers through a series of game world environments as they immerse themselves in his universe. Based on the game's most relevant themes of time, death and power, the trailer invites viewers to accept their destiny and decide their fate in Persona 3 Reload.

In Persona 3 Reload players will take on the role of a new student, overwhelmed by an unexpected fate, and will enter the “hidden” hour between one day and the next. He welcomes the dichotomy of life and death to enjoy the experience that transcends the boundaries of the ordinary. He awakens incredible power and unlocks the mysteries of Tartarus, fight for your friends and leave an indelible mark on their memories.

Experience the game like never before, with a revamped combat system, cutting-edge graphics and gameplay, audio enhanced by new English dubbing and much more. Immerse yourself in the Dark Hour and awaken the depths of your heart!

